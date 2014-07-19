TOKYO, July 19 Japan will offer at least 2
million yen ($19,700) in subsidies for fuel-cell vehicles, Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe said according to media, as the government
and Japanese carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp join
forces to speed up the introduction the vehicles.
The subsidy would mean that consumers would pay about 5
million yen for Toyota's fuel-cell sedan, which is set to go on
sale by the end of March 2015 and priced at about 7 million yen.
Abe, who visited a hydrogen station and test-drove fuel-cell
cars on Friday, vowed to back the technology through subsidies
and the purchase of the cars by government agencies.
"This is the car of a new era because it doesn't emit any
carbon dioxide and it's environmentally friendly," Abe told
reporters. "The government needs to support this."
Abe's growth strategy promotes the use of hydrogen energy
and fuel-cell cars, which use hydrogen as fuel and run on
electricity from cells that combine hydrogen with oxygen and
emit only water vapour and heat, though some carbon dioxide is
emitted when hydrogen is produced from hydrocarbons.
Honda Motor Co is also set to start selling its
fuel-cell vehicle in 2015.
Both the government and many industry experts reckon the
technology could take decades to become widely used partly
because of the costs of building up infrastructure of hydrogen
fuel stations.
($1 = 101.3200 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota)