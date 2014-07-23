(Repeats story first published on Wednesday with no changes to
text)
By Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, July 24 Japan is readying subsidies to
help Toyota Motor Corp and key suppliers take the lead
in hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles that could top $400
million over the next several years if the most bullish
projections for the technology play out.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's planned consumer rebates of at
least $20,000 per vehicle would be the largest government
support plan for hydrogen vehicles yet, raising the stakes for a
commercially unproven technology with roots in the space race
that Toyota and others see headed for the mainstream over the
coming decades.
The taxpayer-funded programme would bring down the cost of
Toyota's soon-to-be-launched hydrogen-powered fuel cell car to
around $50,000 in Japan, about the cost of a small luxury sedan
such as the BMW 3 Series.
Abe announced the outline of the plan last week and details
are still being finalised.
The cost savings could be enough to make the Toyota vehicle
affordable for taxi operators and other companies with fleets of
vehicles within driving range of the 100 hydrogen fuelling
stations that Japan expects to have built by March 2015.
"It's still difficult to make these cars popular among
ordinary consumers, but the subsidy has certain effects on
companies interested in promoting themselves as green," said
Tomohide Kazama, Senior Consultant at Nomura Research Institute.
"It's a move to plant a seed for future growth."
Fuel cell vehicles, which run on electricity made by cells
that combine hydrogen and oxygen, have been in testing since the
1960s, when the technology was also being developed by NASA.
Since the vehicles emit only water and heat, they have been
seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to those powered
by combustion engines.
It could also help Japan shift to hydrogen energy as the
country, dependent on imported fossil fuel as an energy source
after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, seeks to cut carbon
emissions. While much of the hydrogen used in the country now is
made from fossil fuel, the government hopes to implement
carbon-free production by 2040.
Promoting the technology last week, a smiling Abe test-drove
Toyota's fuel cell sedan, set to go on sale in Japan by
end-March, and fuelled hydrogen into a Honda Motor Co
FCX Clarity car, currently leased to governments and some
companies.
COMMERCIAL CHALLENGES
The challenges to commercial use of fuel cell cars have been
the lack of a hydrogen fuelling infrastructure and their high
cost. Abe's government has taken aim at both barriers in the
hope of protecting an area of emerging technology where
automakers and suppliers believe they have a lead over rivals in
the United States and Europe.
The $20,000 rebate per car means taxpayers may support
subsidies of up to around $200 million a year. Annual sales
forecast for fuel cell vehicles in the early years of market
introduction vary from several hundred to 10,000 vehicles.
To put 100 hydrogen fuel stations in urban areas by
end-March 2015, the ruling party has suggested a subsidy of up
to $2 million per station - which cost $4-5 million each to
build - meaning another $200 million in taxpayer money.
The government plans to continue offering subsidies and tax
breaks so that fuel cell cars can sell at around the same price
as gas-electric hybrids in the 2020s.
"The subsidy is a huge driving force for sales, but it won't
be offered forever and I think the message here is that we need
to continue cutting costs," said Koichi Kojima, a senior Toyota
engineer who has been involved in fuel cell vehicle development
for a decade.
The hydrogen supply chain has been benefiting from growing
interest in the technology. Shares in Iwatani Corp,
which opened the country's first commercial hydrogen station in
western Japan this month and plans to build a total of 20
stations by 2015, jumped nearly 50 percent this year, while
hydrogen tank maker JFE Container rose 14.3 percent.
Besides Toyota, Honda also plans to start selling its fuel
cell vehicle in 2015. Automakers including General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co have been working on fuel cells
for years and Daimler AG and Hyundai Motor Co
lease fuel cell cars in the United States, but so
far there are no plans for sales in Japan.
That means the subsidy will be offered exclusively to Toyota
and Honda for the time being.
The announcement came as Washington and Tokyo are deadlocked
over U.S. access to the Japanese auto market in talks for the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a regional trade pact.
"I don't see it being a friction in terms of a trade issue,"
said Ron Cogan, editor of Green Car Journal. "I see it being a
useful subsidy to help automakers that are going to be grappling
with very high costs in developing very advanced vehicles."
