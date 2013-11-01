Nov 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc mini-vehicles, rose 17.3 percent in October from a year earlier to 421,670 vehicles, industry data showed on Friday. A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-OCT 2013 JAN-OCT 2012 Total 4,494,937 (-3.1) 4,637,276 Registered vehicles 2,731,659 (-6.8) 2,931,871 Minivehicles 1,763,278 (+3.4) 1,705,405 OCTOBER 2013 2012 Total 421,670 (+17.3) 359,333 Registered vehicles 264,587 (+17.3) 225,543 Minivehicles 157,083 (+17.4) 133,790 SEPTEMBER 2013 2012 Total 522,760 (+17.0) 446,686 (-3.4) Registered vehicles 324,315 (+12.4) 288,479 (-8.1) Minivehicles 198,445 (+25.4) 158,207 (+6.6) AUGUST 2013 2012 Total 366,754 (-1.1) 370,776 (+12.4) Registered vehicles 217,411 (-6.4) 232,372 (+7.3) Minivehicles 149,343 (+7.9) 138,404 (+22.1) JULY 2013 2012 Total 472,108 (-8.0) 513,125 (+37.5) Registered vehicles 284,314 (-13.5) 328,543 (+36.1) Minivehicles 187,794 (+1.7) 184,582 (+40.3) JUNE 2013 2012 Total 450,828 (-10.8) 505,341 (+43.6) Registered vehicles 266,913 (-15.8) 317,152 (+40.9) Minivehicles 183,912 (-2.3) 188,189 (+48.4) MAY 2013 2012 Total 367,648 (-6.9) 394,947 (+66.4) Registered vehicles 219,099 (-7.3) 236,366 (+66.3) Minivehicles 148,549 (-6.3) 158,581 (+66.6) APRIL 2013 2012 Total 365,164 (+1.5) 359,630 (+93.7) Registered vehicles 213,165 (+2.0) 208,977 (+92.0) Minivehicles 151,999 (+0.9) 150,653 (+96.0) MARCH 2013 2012 Total 667,128 (-11.3) 751,888 (+71.8) Registered vehicles 420,069 (-15.6) 497,959 (+78.2) Minivehicles 247,059 (-2.7) 253,929 (+60.5) FEBRUARY 2013 2012 Total 477,379 (-8.1) 519,626 (+29.5) Registered vehicles 292,453 (-12.2) 333,213 (+31.9) Minivehicles 184,926 (-0.8) 186,413 (+25.4) JANUARY 2013 2012 Total 383,501 (-7.8) 415,924 (+36.1) Registered vehicles 229,333 (-12.9) 263,267 (+40.7) Minivehicles 154,168 (+1.0) 152,657 (+29.0) Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)