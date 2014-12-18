TOKYO Dec 18 The head of Japan's auto industry group said on Thursday new cars sales were weaker than expected and it went beyond a simple reaction to the country's sales tax hike earlier in the year.

Fumihiko Ike, who heads the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) and is the chairman of Honda Motor Co Ltd , also said the industry group would continue to lobby the government to reduce the auto tax. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki)