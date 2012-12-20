UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse to cut up to 6,500 jobs in 2017
* CEO still plans to list Swiss unit, open to alternatives (Adds market reaction, analyst comment, CEO and CFO quotes)
TOKYO Dec 20 The yen remains very strong against the dollar and the euro even after the Japanese currency's recent weakening, the head of Japan's auto lobby said on Thursday.
The yen has dropped on expectations that Japan's next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, will pressure the Bank of Japan to adopt aggressive monetary easing.
"This is merely a correction of yen strength. Even now, the yen is extremely strong," Akio Toyoda, who is also president of Toyota Motor Corp, told reporters.
Japan's auto exporters are sensitive to fluctuations in the yen, which rose to a record high of 75.311 yen to the dollar in October 2011. A stronger yen reduces what car makers and their suppliers earn overseas and hurts their ability to match competitors such as South Korea's Hyundai Motors on price.
* CEO still plans to list Swiss unit, open to alternatives (Adds market reaction, analyst comment, CEO and CFO quotes)
LONDON, Feb 14 Emerging stocks inched to new 19-month highs on Tuesday and most currencies rose against the weaker dollar but the possibility of a March U.S. rate rise and Chinese inflation at multi-year highs kept gains in check.
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits