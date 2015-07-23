TOKYO, July 23 The head of Japan's auto lobby said on Thursday that China's economic situation looked tough and that he could not be optimistic about the outlook for the Chinese auto market.

Fumihiko Ike, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, made the comment at a regular news conference.

Ike is also chairman of Honda Motor Co.

