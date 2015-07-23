UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, July 23 The head of Japan's auto lobby said on Thursday that China's economic situation looked tough and that he could not be optimistic about the outlook for the Chinese auto market.
Fumihiko Ike, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, made the comment at a regular news conference.
Ike is also chairman of Honda Motor Co.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.