TOKYO, June 28 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said its global output in May stayed at the same level from a year earlier at 761,918 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for May, with percentage changes from the year before.

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 274,964 (+0.1) 154,298 (-6.8) Nissan 58,960 (-30.0) 28,783 (-39.9) Honda 53,400 (-27.9) 11,286 (-46.2) Suzuki 74,458 (-20.3) 12,939 (-7.8) Mazda 72,423 (+7.0) 61,347 (+9.6) Mitsubishi 44,743 (+13.3) 27,265 (+20.6) Daihatsu 61,926 (-7.1) 531 (+11.3) **Fuji Heavy 50,659 (+25.7) 38,640 (+13.4)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 486,954 (+0.0) 761,918 (+0.0) Nissan 326,430 (-7.0) 385,390 (-11.4) Honda 294,382 (+4.1) 347,782 (-2.6) Suzuki 145,475 (-10.7) 219,933 (-14.2) Mazda 22,169 (-27.9) 94,592 (-3.9) Mitsubishi 49,469 (+10.7) 94,212 (+11.9) Daihatsu 21,471 (+14.2) 83,397 (-2.4) **Fuji Heavy 14,724 (-4.3) 65,383 (+17.4)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co.

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Supriya Kurane)