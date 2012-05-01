European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
TOKYO May 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 94 percent in April from a year earlier to 359,631 vehicles, industry data showed on Tuesday.
A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-APR 2012 JAN-APR 2011 Total 2,047,076 (+53.9) 1,330,056 Registered vehicles 1,303,416 (+57.4) 828,001 Minivehicles 743,660 (+48.1) 502,055
APRIL 2012 2011 Total 359,631 (+93.7) 185,672 (-47.3) Registered vehicles 208,977 (+92.0) 108,824 (-51.0) Minivehicles 150,654 (+96.0) 76,848 (-41.1) MARCH 2012 2011 Total 751,888 (+71.8) 437,598 (-35.1) Registered vehicles 497,959 (+78.2) 279,389 (-37.0) Minivehicles 253,929 (+60.5) 158,209 (-31.6) FEBRUARY 2012 2011 Total 519,626 (+29.5) 401,292 (-12.4) Registered vehicles 333,213 (+31.9) 252,634 (-14.3) Minivehicles 186,413 (+25.4) 148,658 (- 9.0)
JANUARY 2012 2011 Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 (-16.7) Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 (-21.5) Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340 (- 7.8)
Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Editing by Joseph Radford)
