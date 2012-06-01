TOKYO, June 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales,
including 660cc minivehicles, rose 66.4 percent in May from a
year earlier to 394,950
vehicles, industry data showed on Friday.
The following is a breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data
follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-MAY 2012 JAN-MAY 2011
Total 2,442,025 (+55.8) 1,567,419
Registered vehicles 1,539,782 (+58.7) 970,155
Minivehicles 902,243 (+51.1) 597,264
MAY 2012 2011
Total 394,950 (+66.4) 237,363 (-33.4)
Registered vehicles 236,366 (+66.3) 142,154 (-37.8)
Minivehicles 158,584 (+66.6) 95,209 (-25.4)
APRIL 2012 2011
Total 359,630 (+93.7) 185,672 (-47.3)
Registered vehicles 208,977 (+92.0) 108,824 (-51.0)
Minivehicles 150,653 (+96.0) 76,848 (-41.1)
MARCH 2012 2011
Total 751,888 (+71.8) 437,598 (-35.1)
Registered vehicles 497,959 (+78.2) 279,389 (-37.0)
Minivehicles 253,929 (+60.5) 158,209 (-31.6)
FEBRUARY 2012 2011
Total 519,626 (+29.5) 401,292 (-12.4)
Registered vehicles 333,213 (+31.9) 252,634 (-14.3)
Minivehicles 186,413 (+25.4) 148,658 (- 9.0)
JANUARY 2012 2011
Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 (-16.7)
Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 (-21.5)
Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340 (- 7.8)
Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle
Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.
