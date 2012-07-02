TOKYO, July 2 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, r ose 4 3.6 percent i n J une f rom a year earlier to 50 5,342 v e hicles, industry data showed on Mon day.

A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.

YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-JUNE 2012 JAN-JUNE 2011 Total 2,947,367 (+ 53.6 ) 1,919,245 Registered vehicles 1,856,934 (+ 55.4 ) 1,195,179 Minivehicles 1,090,433 (+ 50.6 ) 724,066

JUNE 2012 2011 Total 505,342 (+ 43.6 ) 351,826 (-21.6) Registered vehicles 317,152 (+ 40.9 ) 225,024 (-23.3) Minivehicles 188 , 190 (+ 48.4 ) 126,802 (-18.3)

MAY 2012 2011 Total 394,950 (+66.4) 237,364 (-33.4) Registered vehicles 236,366 (+66.3) 142,154 (-37.8) Minivehicles 158,584 (+66.6) 95,209 (-25.4)

APRIL 2012 2011 Total 359,630 (+93.7) 185,672 (-47.3) Registered vehicles 208,977 (+92.0) 108,824 (-51.0) Minivehicles 150,653 (+96.0) 76,848 (-41.1) MARCH 2012 2011 Total 751,888 (+71.8) 437,598 (-35.1) Registered vehicles 497,959 (+78.2) 279,389 (-37.0) Minivehicles 253,929 (+60.5) 158,209 (-31.6) FEBRUARY 2012 2011 Total 519,626 (+29.5) 401,292 (-12.4) Registered vehicles 333,213 (+31.9) 252,634 (-14.3) Minivehicles 186,413 (+25.4) 148,658 (- 9.0)

JANUARY 2012 2011 Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 (-16.7) Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 (-21.5) Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340 (- 7.8)

Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)