* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors
TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 37.5 percent in July from a year earlier to 513,125 vehicles, industry data showed on Wednesday.
A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-JULY 2012 JAN-JULY 2011 Total 3,131,948 (+36.6) 2,292,303 Registered vehicles 1,856,934 (+29.3) 1,436,651 Minivehicles 1,275,014 (+49.0) 855,652
JULY 2012 2011 Total 513,125 (+37.5) 373,058 (-23.3) Registered vehicles 328,543 (+36.1) 241,472 (-27.6) Minivehicles 184,582 (+40.3) 131,586 (-14.1)
JUNE 2012 2011 Total 505,341 (+43.6) 351,826 (-21.6) Registered vehicles 317,152 (+40.9) 225,024 (-23.3) Minivehicles 188,189 (+48.4) 126,802 (-18.3)
MAY 2012 2011 Total 394,950 (+66.4) 237,364 (-33.4) Registered vehicles 236,366 (+66.3) 142,154 (-37.8) Minivehicles 158,584 (+66.6) 95,209 (-25.4)
APRIL 2012 2011 Total 359,630 (+93.7) 185,672 (-47.3) Registered vehicles 208,977 (+92.0) 108,824 (-51.0) Minivehicles 150,653 (+96.0) 76,848 (-41.1) MARCH 2012 2011 Total 751,888 (+71.8) 437,598 (-35.1) Registered vehicles 497,959 (+78.2) 279,389 (-37.0) Minivehicles 253,929 (+60.5) 158,209 (-31.6) FEBRUARY 2012 2011 Total 519,626 (+29.5) 401,292 (-12.4) Registered vehicles 333,213 (+31.9) 252,634 (-14.3) Minivehicles 186,413 (+25.4) 148,658 (- 9.0)
JANUARY 2012 2011 Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 (-16.7) Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 (-21.5) Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340 (- 7.8)
Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Oil traders for the last two weeks have shrugged off reports that U.S. stockpiles are brimming at their largest levels ever recorded, as the market continues to bet that crude prices will climb higher.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concern over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.