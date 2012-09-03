TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 12.4 percent in August from a year earlier to 370,777 vehicles, industry data showed on Monday. A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-AUG 2012 JAN-AUG 2011 Total 3,831,268 (+46.1) 2,622,145 Registered vehicles 2,417,849 (+46.3) 1,653,161 Minivehicles 1,413,419 (+45.9) 968,984 AUGUST 2012 2011 Total 370,777 (+12.4) 329,842 (-22.4) Registered vehicles 232,372 (+7.3) 216,510 (-25.5) Minivehicles 138,405 (+22.1) 113,332 (-15.5) JULY 2012 2011 Total 513,125 (+37.5) 373,058 (-23.3) Registered vehicles 328,543 (+36.1) 241,472 (-27.6) Minivehicles 184,582 (+40.3) 131,586 (-14.1) JUNE 2012 2011 Total 505,341 (+43.6) 351,826 (-21.6) Registered vehicles 317,152 (+40.9) 225,024 (-23.3) Minivehicles 188,189 (+48.4) 126,802 (-18.3) MAY 2012 2011 Total 394,950 (+66.4) 237,363 (-33.4) Registered vehicles 236,366 (+66.3) 142,154 (-37.8) Minivehicles 158,584 (+66.6) 95,209 (-25.4) APRIL 2012 2011 Total 359,630 (+93.7) 185,672 (-47.3) Registered vehicles 208,977 (+92.0) 108,824 (-51.0) Minivehicles 150,653 (+96.0) 76,848 (-41.1) MARCH 2012 2011 Total 751,888 (+71.8) 437,598 (-35.1) Registered vehicles 497,959 (+78.2) 279,389 (-37.0) Minivehicles 253,929 (+60.5) 158,209 (-31.6) FEBRUARY 2012 2011 Total 519,626 (+29.5) 401,292 (-12.4) Registered vehicles 333,213 (+31.9) 252,634 (-14.3) Minivehicles 186,413 (+25.4) 148,658 (- 9.0) JANUARY 2012 2011 Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 (-16.7) Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 (-21.5) Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340 (- 7.8) Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.