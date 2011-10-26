(Repeats to fix table formatting)

Oct 26 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp , said on Wednesday its global output rose 9.3 percent in September from a year earlier to 735,020 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for September, with percentage changes from the year before.

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 309,389 (+ 1.2) 180,566 (+21.3) Nissan 112,127 (- 6.7) 78,878 (+16.2) Honda 74,866 (-21.2) 22,511 (-20.4) Suzuki 101,261 (+ 3.3) 29,019 (+15.4) Mazda 83,823 (- 3.0) 64,694 (+ 5.0) Mitsubishi 57,152 (-18.7) 43,207 (- 1.9) Daihatsu 59,248 (-10.2) 2,627 (-39.6) **Fuji Heavy 38,131 (-15.4) 26,333 (-13.3)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 425,631 (+16.1) 735,020 (+ 9.3) Nissan 329,306 (+19.5) 441,433 (+11.6) Honda 243,489 (+ 4.3) 318,355 (- 3.1) Suzuki 138,767 (-13.2) 240,028 (- 6.9) Mazda 29,760 (- 1.9) 113,583 (- 2.7) Mitsubishi 51,536 (+17.5) 108,688 (- 4.8) Daihatsu 34,059 (+70.2) 93,307 (+ 8.5) **Fuji Heavy 15,361 (+ 6.9) 53,492 (-10.0)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.