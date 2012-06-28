(Corrects Toyota's Japan output to 274,811 from 275,811 after the firm corrects the figure)

TOKYO, June 28 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Thursday its global output rose 165 percent in May from a year earlier to 761,771 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for May, with percentage changes from the year before.

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 274,811 (+155.8) 165,630 (+291.4) Nissan 84,201 (+5.2) 47,915 (+5.7) Honda 74,043 (+113.1) 20,979 (+127.9) Suzuki 93,480 (+44.2) 14,030 (-1.4) Mazda 67,654 (+8.8) 55,957 (+79.1) Mitsubishi 39,485 (-16.0) 22,614 (-11.8) Daihatsu 66,660 (+59.1) 477 (-36.4) **Fuji Heavy 40,292 (+79.6) 34,068 (+80.3)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 486,960 (+170.0) 761,771 (+164.7) Nissan 350,855 (+21.5) 435,056 (+17.9) Honda 283,576 (+176.0) 357,619 (+160.1) Suzuki 162,921 (+2.1) 256,401 (+14.2) Mazda 30,754 (+51.0) 98,408 (+19.2) Mitsubishi 44,693 (+11.0) 84,178 (-3.5) Daihatsu 18,807 (+24.5) 85,467 (+49.9) **Fuji Heavy 15,378 (+31.3) 55,670 (+63.0)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co.

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)