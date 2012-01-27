US STOCKS-Dow on track to break its 10-day record run
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 27 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Friday its global output rose 10.7 percent in December from a year earlier to 658,534 vehicles.
For all of 2011, it fell 9.1 percent to 6,928,813 vehicles due to supply chain disruptions from the March earthquake and tsunami in Japan, as well as Thai floods in the final quarter.
The following are figures for domestic output and exports, along with overseas and global output of vehicles, at Japan's eight carmakers for December and 2011, with percentage changes from the year before. December 2011
Japan Output Exports *Toyota 284,477 (+16.7) 169,366 (+ 1.6) Nissan 114,175 (+24.6) 79,024 (+ 3.3) Honda 92,663 (+10.8) 24,713 (- 9.7) Suzuki 83,506 (+ 6.9) 17,856 (-22.4) Mazda 68,390 (- 8.1) 61,671 (-11.3) Mitsubishi 48,726 (- 2.4) 34,723 (-18.8) Daihatsu 54,137 (+35.0) 1,563 (-16.9) **Fuji Heavy 50,441 (+20.7) 37,905 (+24.8)
Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 374,057 (+ 6.6) 658,534 (+10.7) Nissan 283,271 (+ 9.1) 397,446 (+13.1) Honda 188,559 (- 7.6) 281,222 (- 2.3) Suzuki 142,292 (- 6.6) 225,798 (- 2.0) Mazda 28,735 (-30.6) 97,125 (-16.1) Mitsubishi 44,339 (+ 0.2) 93,065 (- 1.2) Daihatsu 19,247 (+19.9) 85,419 (+31.9) **Fuji Heavy 14,624 (+19.1) 65,065 (+20.4) Jan-Dec 2011
Japan Output Exports *Toyota 2,760,028 (-15.9) 1,568,941 (-10.1) Nissan 1,112,995 (- 1.8) 716,390 (+ 6.8) Honda 710,621 (-28.4) 235,087 (-23.0) Suzuki 949,799 (-11.9) 249,014 (-10.9) Mazda 813,302 (-10.9) 650,577 (-10.9) Mitsubishi 603,594 (- 8.6) 438,033 (- 2.4) Daihatsu 609,657 (- 8.3) 21,710 (-45.8) **Fuji Heavy 418,545 (-14.9) 298,659 (- 9.1)
Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 4,168,785 (- 4.0) 6,928,813 (- 9.1) Nissan 3,519,380 (+20.5) 4,632,375 (+14.3) Honda 2,198,395 (-17.1) 2,909,016 (-20.2) Suzuki 1,776,100 (- 2.1) 2,725,899 (- 5.8) Mazda 352,289 (-10.7) 1,165,591 (-10.9) Mitsubishi 536,738 (+ 4.7) 1,140,332 (- 2.8) Daihatsu 192,021 (+21.2) 801,678 (- 2.7) **Fuji Heavy 161,716 (+ 2.3) 580,261 (-10.7)
*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co
**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand. (Editing by Joseph Radford)
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canada's main stock index hit a two-week low in Friday, extending its pullback from a record high in a broad-based sell-off that included losses for its heavyweight energy and financial services groups as oil prices fell.
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.