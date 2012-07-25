TOKYO, July 25 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Wednesday its global output rose 30.8 percent in June from a year earlier to 776,795 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for June, with percentage changes from the year before.

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 311,672 (+24.8) 176,953 (+40.3) Nissan 99,800 (- 2.5) 63,590 (-15.3) Honda 92,021 (+112.6) 17,202 (+36.9) Suzuki 97,524 (+29.2) 16,854 (-10.9) Mazda 74,180 (-7.4) 59,880 (-17.2) Mitsubishi 45,735 (-22.6) 31,039 (-19.4) Daihatsu 76,545 (+28.9) 1,146 (-41.6) **Fuji Heavy 50,257 (+68.0) 31,157 (+58.1)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 465,123 (+35.1) 776,795 (+30.8) Nissan 338,757 (+ 6.7) 438,557 (+ 4.5) Honda 278,295 (+122.5) 370,316 (+119.9) Suzuki 137,982 (+13.4) 235,506 (+19.4) Mazda 28,461 (-15.5) 102,641 (- 9.8) Mitsubishi 47,726 (+11.8) 93,461 (- 8.1) Daihatsu 19,129 (+22.3) 95,674 (+27.5) **Fuji Heavy 14,949 (+18.2) 65,206 (+53.2)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co.

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.