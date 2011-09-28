Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp , the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday its global output rose 10.6 percent in August from a year earlier to 626,817 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for August, with percentage changes from the year before.

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 252,374 (+11.9) 137,977 (+19.8) Nissan 89,262 (- 2.5) 57,848 (+34.1) Honda 56,356 (-17.2) 17,154 (-37.8) Suzuki 86,215 (+ 5.9) 20,002 (- 2.0) Mazda 68,449 (+ 5.6) 58,475 (+21.3) Mitsubishi 40,431 (-19.2) 30,916 (-19.4) Daihatsu 49,085 (+ 9.1) 2,442 (-24.1) **Fuji Heavy 28,665 (-14.2) 18,556 (- 4.3)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 374,443 (+ 9.8) 626,817 (+10.6) Nissan 295,850 (+34.9) 385,112 (+23.9) Honda 205,168 (- 6.8) 261,524 (- 9.3) Suzuki 119,834 (-19.5) 206,049 (-10.5) Mazda 25,603 (-20.6) 94,052 (- 3.1) Mitsubishi 41,920 (+ 5.5) 82,351 (- 8.3) Daihatsu 15,493 (+17.2) 64,578 (+10.9) **Fuji Heavy 13,623 (-13.9) 42,288 (-14.1)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)