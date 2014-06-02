June 2 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc mini-vehicles, dropped 1.2 percent in May from a year earlier to 363,370 vehicles, industry data showed on Monday, as the pace of decline eased from the previous month when a sales tax hike sapped demand. A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-MAY 2014 JAN-MAY 2013 Total 2,553,252 (+12.9) 2,260,820 Registered vehicles 1,505,431 (+ 9.6) 1,374,119 Minivehicles 1,047,821 (+18.2) 886,701 MAY 2014 2013 Total 363,370 (- 1.2) 367,648 Registered vehicles 206,906 (- 5.6) 219,099 Minivehicles 156,464 (+ 5.3) 148,549 APRIL 2014 2013 Total 345,225 (- 5.5) 365,164 Registered vehicles 188,864 (-11.4) 213,165 Minivehicles 156,361 (+ 2.9) 151,999 MARCH 2014 2013 Total 783,384 (+17.4) 667,128 Registered vehicles 481,039 (+14.5) 420,069 Minivehicles 302,345 (+22.4) 247,059 FEBRUARY 2014 2013 Total 565,170 (+18.4) 477,379 Registered vehicles 336,176 (+15.0) 292,453 Minivehicles 228,992 (+23.8) 184,926 JANUARY Total 496,105 (+29.4) 383,501 Registered vehicles 292,446 (+27.5) 229,333 Minivehicles 203,659 (+32.1) 154,168 Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)