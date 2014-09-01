Sept 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, fell 9.1 percent in August from a year earlier to 333,471 vehicles, the lowest monthly volume in three years, industry data showed on Monday. Sales retreated with the disappearance of a backlog that had accumulated during a rush of demand before an April 1 sales tax hike. The lingering dampening effect of the tax increase also overwhelmed an expected lift from summer bonus payments, industry officials said. Monthly data from September forward is unlikely to show year-on-year increases for some time given strong year-ago figures, which were inflated as consumers rushed to make purchases to beat the sales tax rise. A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-JULY 2014 JAN-JULY 2013 Total 3,799,537 (+ 7.0) 3,550,507 Registered vehicles 2,263,094 (+ 5.6) 2,142,757 Minivehicles 1,536,443 (+ 9.1) 1,407,750 AUGUST 2014 2013 Total 333,471 (- 9.1) 366,754 Registered vehicles 206,606 (- 5.0) 217,411 Minivehicles 126,865 (-15.1) 149,343 JULY 2014 2013 Total 460,260 (- 2.5) 472,108 Registered vehicles 285,886 (+ 0.6) 284,314 Minivehicles 174,374 (- 7.1) 187,794 JUNE 2014 2013 Total 452,555 (+ 0.4) 450,825 Registered vehicles 265,171 (- 0.7) 266,913 Minivehicles 187,384 (+ 1.9) 183,912 MAY 2014 2013 Total 363,370 (- 1.2) 367,648 Registered vehicles 206,906 (- 5.6) 219,099 Minivehicles 156,464 (+ 5.3) 148,549 APRIL 2014 2013 Total 345,225 (- 5.5) 365,164 Registered vehicles 188,864 (-11.4) 213,165 Minivehicles 156,361 (+ 2.9) 151,999 MARCH 2014 2013 Total 783,384 (+17.4) 667,128 Registered vehicles 481,039 (+14.5) 420,069 Minivehicles 302,345 (+22.4) 247,059 FEBRUARY 2014 2013 Total 565,170 (+18.4) 477,379 Registered vehicles 336,176 (+15.0) 292,453 Minivehicles 228,992 (+23.8) 184,926 JANUARY Total 496,105 (+29.4) 383,501 Registered vehicles 292,446 (+27.5) 229,333 Minivehicles 203,659 (+32.1) 154,168 Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Edmund Klamann in TOKYO)