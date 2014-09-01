Sept 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc mini vehicles, fell 5.0 percent to 206,606 units in August from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, fell 12.2 percent while Honda Motor Co surged 57 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 21 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for August: TOTAL 206,606 (- 5.0) Cars 177,749 (- 5.9) Trucks 27,877 (+ 1.0) Buses 980 (+ 5.2) Toyota Motor 92,038 (-12.2) - Toyota brand 89,258 (-12.0) - Lexus* 2,780 (-19.0) Nissan Motor 25,626 (-21.0) Honda Motor 29,811 (+57.0) Mazda Motor 9,700 (-15.4) Fuji Heavy** 9,852 (+15.9) Suzuki Motor 5,236 (- 8.4) Mitsubishi Motors 2,370 (-32.9) Imports 21,514 (-10.2) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. **Fuji Heavy makes vehicles under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Edmund Klamann in Tokyo)