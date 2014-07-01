July 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc mini vehicles, fell 0.7 percent to 265,171 vehicles in June from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Tuesday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, fell 2.5 percent while Honda Motor Co soared 48.1 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 15.5 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for June: TOTAL 265,171 (- 0.7) Cars 229,037 (- 1.8) Trucks 35,337 (+ 7.2) Buses 797 (+ 3.0) Toyota Motor 132,689 (- 2.5) - Toyota brand 121,942 (+ 0.4) - Lexus* 2,812 (-28.5) Nissan Motor 31,519 (-15.5) Honda Motor 39,628 (+48.1) Mazda Motor 10,747 (-26.4) Fuji Heavy** 8,017 (-24.3) Suzuki Motor 7,014 (- 0.7) Mitsubishi Motors 3,759 (+23.1) Imports 27,183 (-21.5) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. **Fuji Heavy makes vehicles under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)