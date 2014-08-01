Aug 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, fell 2.5 percent in July from a year earlier to 460,260 vehicles, industry data showed on Friday. Automakers saw a recovery in demand for registered vehicles, whose sales had been dented since April after a consumption tax hike. But sales of minivehicles suffered after companies met most of the back-orders that had been left over from a rush of pretax hike buying. A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-JULY 2014 JAN-JULY 2013 Total 3,466,066 (+ 8.9) 3,183,753 Registered vehicles 2,056,488 (+ 6.8) 1,925,346 Minivehicles 1,409,578 (+12.0) 1,258,407 JULY 2014 2013 Total 460,260 (- 2.5) 472,108 Registered vehicles 285,886 (+ 0.6) 284,314 Minivehicles 174,374 (- 7.1) 187,794 JUNE 2014 2013 Total 452,555 (+ 0.4) 450,825 Registered vehicles 265,171 (- 0.7) 266,913 Minivehicles 187,384 (+ 1.9) 183,912 MAY 2014 2013 Total 363,370 (- 1.2) 367,648 Registered vehicles 206,906 (- 5.6) 219,099 Minivehicles 156,464 (+ 5.3) 148,549 APRIL 2014 2013 Total 345,225 (- 5.5) 365,164 Registered vehicles 188,864 (-11.4) 213,165 Minivehicles 156,361 (+ 2.9) 151,999 MARCH 2014 2013 Total 783,384 (+17.4) 667,128 Registered vehicles 481,039 (+14.5) 420,069 Minivehicles 302,345 (+22.4) 247,059 FEBRUARY 2014 2013 Total 565,170 (+18.4) 477,379 Registered vehicles 336,176 (+15.0) 292,453 Minivehicles 228,992 (+23.8) 184,926 JANUARY Total 496,105 (+29.4) 383,501 Registered vehicles 292,446 (+27.5) 229,333 Minivehicles 203,659 (+32.1) 154,168 Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)