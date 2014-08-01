UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc mini vehicles, rose 0.6 percent to 285,886 units in July from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Friday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, fell 1.9 percent while Honda Motor Co soared 65.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 14.9 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for July: TOTAL 285,886 (+ 0.6) Cars 250,689 (+ 0.3) Trucks 34,171 (+ 2.0) Buses 1,026 (+14.1) Toyota Motor 144,313 (- 1.9) - Toyota brand 141,072 (- 1.3) - Lexus* 3,241 (-22.5) Nissan Motor 35,839 (-14.9) Honda Motor 39,735 (+65.4) Mazda Motor 11,153 (-29.3) Fuji Heavy** 12,056 (+ 3.5) Suzuki Motor 7,142 (- 1.7) Mitsubishi Motors 3,115 (- 9.1) Imports 23,193 (- 0.9) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. **Fuji Heavy makes vehicles under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources