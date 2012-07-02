BRIEF-United States Steel CEO Longhi says need a fair playing field against China-CNBC
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
TOKYO, July 2 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 40.9 percent in June from a year earlier to 317,152 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 69.7 percent, while Nissan Motor Co fell 5.5 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 50.3 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for June:
TOTAL 317,152 (+40.9) Cars 282,804 (+39.8) Trucks 33,341 (+51.3) Toyota Motor 152,869 (+67.1)
- Toyota brand 148,788 (+69.7)
- Lexus* 4,081 (+7.6) Nissan Motor 42,614 (-5.5) Honda Motor 45,159 (+50.3) Mazda Motor 16,116 (+55.8) Mitsubishi Motors 4,481 (-14.9) Suzuki Motor 9,077 (+33.7) Fuji Heavy 7,959 (+24.5) Imports 30,417 (-0.9)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 More than a dozen of a dwindling number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline were arrested on Thursday after defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall