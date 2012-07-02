TOKYO, July 2 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 40.9 percent in June from a year earlier to 317,152 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 69.7 percent, while Nissan Motor Co fell 5.5 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 50.3 percent.

The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for June:

TOTAL 317,152 (+40.9) Cars 282,804 (+39.8) Trucks 33,341 (+51.3) Toyota Motor 152,869 (+67.1)

- Toyota brand 148,788 (+69.7)

- Lexus* 4,081 (+7.6) Nissan Motor 42,614 (-5.5) Honda Motor 45,159 (+50.3) Mazda Motor 16,116 (+55.8) Mitsubishi Motors 4,481 (-14.9) Suzuki Motor 9,077 (+33.7) Fuji Heavy 7,959 (+24.5) Imports 30,417 (-0.9)

*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)