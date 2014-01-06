UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
TOKYO Jan 6 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc mini-vehicles, jumped 18.7 percent in December from a year earlier to 254,464 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, rose 11.9 percent, while Honda Motor Co soared 105.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co increased 1.0 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for December:
TOTAL 254,464 (+18.7)
Cars 223,179 (+19.8)
Trucks 30,479 (+11.8)
Buses 806 (- 0.2)
Toyota Motor 105,980 (+11.9)
- Toyota brand 102,566 (+11.8)
- Lexus* 3,414 (+15.1)
Honda Motor 38,767 (+105.3)
Nissan Motor 31,420 (+ 1.0)
Mazda Motor 12,175 (+31.0)
Fuji Heavy* 8,565 (-24.2)
Suzuki Motor 5,558 (+12.9)
Mitsubishi Motors 4,474 (+27.5)
Imports 35,593 (+10.2)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.
**Fuji Heavy sells Subaru brand vehicles. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)
