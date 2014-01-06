TOKYO Jan 6 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc mini-vehicles, jumped 18.7 percent in December from a year earlier to 254,464 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, rose 11.9 percent, while Honda Motor Co soared 105.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co increased 1.0 percent.

The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for December:

TOTAL 254,464 (+18.7)

Cars 223,179 (+19.8)

Trucks 30,479 (+11.8)

Buses 806 (- 0.2)

Toyota Motor 105,980 (+11.9)

- Toyota brand 102,566 (+11.8)

- Lexus* 3,414 (+15.1)

Honda Motor 38,767 (+105.3)

Nissan Motor 31,420 (+ 1.0)

Mazda Motor 12,175 (+31.0)

Fuji Heavy* 8,565 (-24.2)

Suzuki Motor 5,558 (+12.9)

Mitsubishi Motors 4,474 (+27.5)

Imports 35,593 (+10.2)

*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.

**Fuji Heavy sells Subaru brand vehicles. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)