TOKYO, Nov 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 28.3 percent in October from
a year earlier to 247,927 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Tuesday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 20.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
increased 32.5 percent and Honda Motor Co
gained 19.5 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for October:
TOTAL 247,927 (+28.3)
Cars 220,271 (+28.3)
Trucks 26,922 (+28.4)
Toyota Motor 126,516 (+22.1)
- Toyota brand 122,208 (+20.4)
- Lexus* 4,308 (+108.3)
Nissan Motor 33,631 (+32.5)
Honda Motor 36,355 (+19.5)
Mazda Motor 11,457 (+88.0)
Mitsubishi Motors 4,063 (+62.5)
Suzuki Motor 6,025 (+35.4)
Fuji Heavy 5,785 (+84.4)
Imports 19,647 (+33.1)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.
