TOKYO, Nov 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 28.3 percent in October from a year earlier to 247,927 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Tuesday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding the Lexus brand, rose 20.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co increased 32.5 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 19.5 percent.

The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for October: TOTAL 247,927 (+28.3) Cars 220,271 (+28.3) Trucks 26,922 (+28.4) Toyota Motor 126,516 (+22.1)

- Toyota brand 122,208 (+20.4)

- Lexus* 4,308 (+108.3) Nissan Motor 33,631 (+32.5) Honda Motor 36,355 (+19.5) Mazda Motor 11,457 (+88.0) Mitsubishi Motors 4,063 (+62.5) Suzuki Motor 6,025 (+35.4) Fuji Heavy 5,785 (+84.4) Imports 19,647 (+33.1)

*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005. (Editing by Joseph Radford)