TOKYO Feb 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, jumped 40.7 percent in January
from a year earlier to 263,267 vehicles, the Japan Automobile
Dealers Association said on Wednesday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including
the Lexus brand, rose 46.3 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
rose 35.7 percent and Honda Motor Co
gained 59.2 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for January:
TOTAL 263,267 (+40.7)
Cars 239,107 (+42.7)
Trucks 23,419 (+24.2)
Toyota Motor 127,791 (+46.3)
- Toyota brand 124,633 (+47.1)
- Lexus* 3,158 (+20.6)
Nissan Motor 39,650 (+35.7)
Honda Motor 44,269 (+59.2)
Mazda Motor 12,862 (+14.6)
Mitsubishi Motors 4,749 (+27.5)
Suzuki Motor 6,372 (- 0.7)
Fuji Heavy 5,917 (+21.0)
Imports 17,937 (+20.8)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.
