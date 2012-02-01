TOKYO Feb 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, jumped 40.7 percent in January from a year earlier to 263,267 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Wednesday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, rose 46.3 percent, while Nissan Motor Co rose 35.7 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 59.2 percent.

The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for January: TOTAL 263,267 (+40.7) Cars 239,107 (+42.7) Trucks 23,419 (+24.2) Toyota Motor 127,791 (+46.3)

- Toyota brand 124,633 (+47.1)

- Lexus* 3,158 (+20.6) Nissan Motor 39,650 (+35.7) Honda Motor 44,269 (+59.2) Mazda Motor 12,862 (+14.6) Mitsubishi Motors 4,749 (+27.5) Suzuki Motor 6,372 (- 0.7) Fuji Heavy 5,917 (+21.0) Imports 17,937 (+20.8)

*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)