TOKYO, June 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 66.3 percent in May from a
year earlier to 236,366 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Friday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, jumped more than two-fold, while those at
Nissan Motor Co rose 17.4 percent and Honda Motor Co
gained 48.3 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for May:
TOTAL 236,366 (+66.3)
Cars 210,818 (+64.0)
Trucks 24,812 (+86.2)
Toyota Motor 164,413 (+125.4)
- Toyota brand 50,522 (+127.2)
- Lexus* 3,177 (+77.6)
Nissan Motor 32,927 (+17.4)
Honda Motor 31,576 (+48.3)
Mazda Motor 13,193 (+55.0)
Mitsubishi Motors 3,486 (-14.1)
Suzuki Motor 7,794 (+43.4)
Fuji Heavy 5,492 (- 2.3)
Imports 20,814 (+ 8.2)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.
