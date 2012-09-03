TOKYO, Sept 3 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 7.3 percent in August from a year earlier to 232,372 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 17.8 percent, while Nissan Motor Co fell 7.0 percent and Honda Motor Co retreated 4.6 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for August: TOTAL 232,372 (+ 7.3) Cars 205,012 (+ 8.7) Trucks 26,529 (- 0.4) Toyota Motor 119,161 (+16.4) - Toyota brand 115,897 (+17.8) - Lexus* 3,264 (-17.9) Nissan Motor 31,405 (- 7.0) Honda Motor 24,376 (- 4.6) Mazda Motor 12,826 (+ 6.1) Mitsubishi Motors 3,898 (- 4.7) Suzuki Motor 6,752 (+26.7) Fuji Heavy 6,798 (+26.2) Imports 22,233 (+11.2) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.