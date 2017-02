(Corrects overall figure to up 23.5 percent)

TOKYO Jan 5 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 23.5 percent in December from a year earlier to 221,960 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 22.0 percent, while those of Nissan Motor Co rose 37.2 percent and Honda Motor Co's gained 6.3 percent. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)