TOKYO, March 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 31.9 percent in February from a year earlier to 333,213 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 38.2 percent, while those of Nissan Motor Co rose 25.9 percent and Honda Motor Co's gained 46.7 percent. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)