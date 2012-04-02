TOKYO, April 2 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, jumped 78.2 percent in March from a year earlier to 497,959 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, climbed 104 percent, while Nissan Motor Co rose 77.6 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 55.2 percent.