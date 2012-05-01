TOKYO May 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 92 percent in April from a year earlier to 208,977 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Tuesday.

Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 188 percent, while Nissan Motor Co climbed 51.6 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 61.5 percent. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)