European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
TOKYO May 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 92 percent in April from a year earlier to 208,977 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Tuesday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 188 percent, while Nissan Motor Co climbed 51.6 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 61.5 percent. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)