TOKYO May 27 Japanese car makers are unlikely to see a major impact on their businesses in Thailand after last week's military coup, the head of Japan's auto lobby said on Tuesday.

Fumihiko Ike, chairman of Honda Motor Co and the head of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, also said that appetite for investment into Thailand remains strong.

"Thailand of course poses risks as a country, but if you ask me whether they are major country risks, I personally do not think that they will have a very big impact on business activities," Ike told reporters, while adding that the situation required close monitoring. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)