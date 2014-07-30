TOKYO, July 30 Toyota Motor Corp said its first-half groupwide global sales rose 3.8 percent to 5.097 million vehicles, achieving a record for first-half sales as its reign at the top of the global auto industry comes under threat from Volkswagen AG.

Toyota said its overseas sales in the first half rose 2.9 percent to 3.85 million vehicles. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)