* Finmin says will take firm steps on forex if needed

* Yen remains stubbornly high vs dollar

* Strong currency threatens Japan economy

* U.S. has criticised forex intervention by Japan (Adds direct quote, detail)

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Feb 2 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Thursday he is prepared to take firm measures on currencies when needed, hinting at the chance of solo intervention in forex markets as the yen edges higher versus the dollar.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, said he would not ignore short-term speculative forex moves as the outlook for U.S. interest rates and Europe's debt crisis draw investor flows into the yen.

Speculation that Japan could intervene, as it did last year, is keeping some traders on edge, though such a step could draw criticism the country is trying to unfairly support exports with a cheaper currency.

"We are calmly watching market moves very closely," Azumi said.

"If necessary, we will respond by taking firm measures."

The dollar traded around 76.17 yen, having slid as far as 76.00 on Wednesday. That was not far off a record low of 75.31 plumbed on Oct. 31, when Japan intervened heavily to curb the yen's strength.

Policymakers face a difficult task of ensuring Japan's recovery from a record earthquake last year as Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in emerging markets threatens external demand.

Japanese authorities spent a record 9.09 trillion yen on currency intervention in the month to Nov. 28, according to finance ministry data.

In August, Japan sold 4.5129 trillion yen in currency intervention, far exceeding the 2.125 trillion yen it sold on Sept. 15 last year.

Japan also used 692.5 billion yen in March when the Group of Seven (G7) countries carried out their first coordinated foreign exchange intervention in more than a decade, after the yen shot up against the dollar in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. (Editing by Joseph Radford)