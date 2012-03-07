* Universal Music signs Japan girl band Perfume
* Sees global potential for slick techno-pop act
* Label says will not try and "Westernise" the trio
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, March 7 The world's biggest record
label says it is trying something a little different as it seeks
the elusive "holy grail" for Japanese pop -- global chart
success.
A procession of "J-pop" acts touted as the next big thing on
the world stage have come and gone, most causing barely a ripple
in markets like the United States, Germany and Britain.
Audiences outside Asia just don't "get" the music and
lyrics, experts say, although pinning down exactly why has
proved more difficult.
Labels' strategy has tended to focus on coaching Japanese
acts to sound and appear more Western, notably by encouraging
them to sing in English and try genres like hip-hop and R'n'B.
Now Universal Music Group plans to do the opposite as it
seeks to launch techno-pop girl band Perfume on to the world
stage -- celebrate their "Japan-ness".
"We want to sell the package as they are now," said Kimitaka
Kato, managing director of Universal International at the
label's Japanese division.
"I won't get them to sing 100 percent in English and not
Westernise them at all unless they ask us to," he told Reuters
by telephone from Japan. "I think with Perfume it's all about
that futuristic Japanese image."
In what is billed as a first for Universal, it has just
released Perfume's number one album "JPN" on iTunes in 50
countries.
"FUTURISTIC, ROBOTIC, DOLL-LIKE"
Kato said the trio -- Nocchi, Kashiyuka and Aa-Chan -- may
learn English over time, enabling them to express themselves
overseas, but for now they would play on the image of
"mysterious, futuristic, robotic, doll-type girls, well
choreographed with laser beams."
And in a bid to avoid mistakes of the past, they will stick
to the style of music they know best.
"We are Japanese, we are Asians, we can't necessarily sing
'R'n'B' or hip-hop," he said. "We should do what we're good at
-- what we're good at is pop tunes."
In their 20s, the singers often appear in matching outfits,
and YouTube footage features high-tech shows with elaborate
lighting, synchronised dancing and giant video screens.
Perfume formed in 2000 and had its breakthrough in 2007 with
the hit "Polyrhythm". According to Universal, which signed the
band from independent label Tokuma, they have sold 1.3 million
albums in Japan to date.
Kato said he had been encouraged by the recent success of
"K-pop" acts from South Korea who had made limited inroads in
Europe and beyond in recent months.
But he also conceded there was no guarantee that Perfume
would find the magic formula to appeal to audiences in the
United States and beyond.
Universal has tried before, notably with singer Utada who
broke chart records in Japan but failed to match expectations
internationally.
That may explain the label's gradual approach with Perfume,
starting with promotion inside Asia followed by a small
"showcase" tour further afield.
"I think it will work, but if it doesn't, I don't want other
Japanese bands having a hard time," Kato explained.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)