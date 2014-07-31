TOKYO, July 31 Japan's new top financial regulator is keeping the pressure on regional banks to consolidate, urging them to consider tie-ups and mergers to improve their profits and capital positions, said people involved in the process.

Kiyoshi Hosomizo, appointed commission of the Financial Services Agency early this month, told a midmonth off-the-record meeting of regional bank officials that action was needed, according to people who attended the meeting.

"To strengthen profitability and make capital policies, one of the various choices for swift action would naturally be tie-ups or mergers," Hosomizo was quoted as saying.

"I would like you to show leadership and proactively come to grips with these various issues. This means taking action where you can."

An FSA representative said the agency was not immediately able to comment.

Hosomizo's predecessor at the FSA, Ryutaro Hatanaka, stunned the nation's smaller lenders earlier this year by telling them to consider mergers as options for survival. The regulators fear that at 105, there are too many regional banks in the nation's shrinking local economies. (Reporting by Sumio Ito and Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Takahiko Wada; Editing by William Mallard and Chris Gallagher)