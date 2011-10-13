TOKYO Oct 13 Japanese banks are unlikely to
come to the rescue of troubled western rivals as they did during
the height of financial crisis three years ago because they are
constrained by stiffer global capital rules, the head of the
country's banking lobby said on Thursday.
"What is different is Basel III and capital surcharges,"
Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the Japanese Bankers
Association, said at a regular news conference, referring to the
new capital regulations.
"Until we are sure that we can clear the capital
requirement, it's difficult to make a decision to use large
amounts of capital. (Japanese businesses) are now actively
investing overseas on the back of a stronger yen, but financial
institutions are unlikely to rush to join the trend," he said.
Under the Basel III framework to be phased in from 2013,
banks are required to have a common equity capital ratio of at
least 7 percent and those deemed posing systemic risks will be
imposed an additional 1 to 2.5 percent surcharge.
Nagayasu's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group invested
$9 billion in Morgan Stanley in 2008 when Wall Street
firms were battered by market turmoil following the collapse of
Lehman Brothers.
Earlier this month, MUFG issued a statement expressing
support of Morgan Stanley, in which the Japanese bank is the
largest shareholder with a 22.4 percent stake.
The statement came as Morgan Stanley shares took a dive amid
persistent rumours that it has an oversized exposure to troubled
Eurozone banks.
Nagayasu said the statement was not something requested by
Morgan Stanley.
"The market was very volatile and the focus of selling was
shifting from Bank of America to Morgan Stanley. We
thought it was better to send a message," he said.
"(U.S.) bank earnings will start soon and the speculative
market storm will die down then. Suspicions tend to rise before
that," he said.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)