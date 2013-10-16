TOKYO Oct 16 Japan's banking industry body will
step up its efforts to stop illegal transactions with organised
crime syndicates, an industry official said, in response to a
scandal over loans to mob members by Mizuho Financial Group
.
The Japanese Bankers Association's plans to crack down on
illicit transactions include the use of a police database of mob
members, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The association has been in talks with police since 2010 to
use the information to boost lenders' own client databases.
The industry body is planning to release a set of new
measures aimed at cutting organised crime out of the banking
system later this year, added the source, who requested
anonymity because he is not authorised to discuss the matter
publicly.
Japan's banking regulator reprimanded Mizuho late last month
for failing to take action for more than two years after the
lender learned some of its loans had been made to mob members.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)