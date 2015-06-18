TOKYO, June 18 The chairman of the Japanese
Bankers Association on Thursday said a requirement in Japan's
new corporate governance code is likely to make it easier for
lenders to sell their holdings of clients' stocks.
Japanese banks own billions of dollars worth of client
shares under a time-honoured practice aimed at cementing ties.
Critics say the tradition makes banks vulnerable to market
swings, but efforts to reduce holdings have often been met with
resistance by clients reluctant to lose stable investors.
Under the financial regulator's governance code, effective
from this month, companies are required to explain to investors
the rationale for any shares held for business relations only.
As companies also hold shares in banks, the need to justify
such arrangements will make them more understanding of banks'
efforts to reduce holdings, Yasuhiro Sato said at a news
conference.
Banks hold so much stock that the fluctuation of their value
undermines the soundness of banks' capital base, said Sato, who
is also president of Mizuho Financial Group Inc,
Japan's second-largest lender by assets.
"We might have hit a brick wall," he said of Mizuho's
efforts to sell client stocks, adding it would benefit banks to
sell shares now while the stock market is buoyant.
Japan's top three banks - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
, Mizuho, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
- hold a combined 6.5 trillion yen ($53 billion) worth
of Japanese stocks. The bulk are held for business relations
purposes, industry officials said.
Mizuho's portfolio, for instance, includes shares of Central
Japan Railway Co and East Japan Railway Co,
worth about $1.2 billion each at the end of March 2014.
Mizuho currently holds 2 trillion yen worth of domestic
shares at book value, versus a peak of 7 trillion yen at the end
of March 2002.
"I don't think we will sell all of the 2 trillion yen worth
of stocks we own in one year, but I am confident we can steadily
make progress," Sato said.
($1 = 122.7500 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)