TOKYO, Sept 18 The head of Japan's banking
industry body said on Thursday that the government should carry
out a hike in the sales tax as planned unless the economy shows
a big decline.
Nobuyuki Hirano, chairman of the Japanese Bankers
Association, made the comment at a regular news conference.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe must decide by the end of the year
whether to proceed with a previously approved plan to raise the
sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in 2015, after a hike
from 5 percent in April hit the economy hard. He has said the
decision would hinge on the strength of economic indicators for
the current quarter.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)