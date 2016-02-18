TOKYO Feb 18 The head of Japanese lender Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Thursday his bank was studying cases of deposit fees charged on large accounts in the euro zone, after the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates last month.

Yasuhiro Sato, chief of Japan's second-largest lender by assets, said, however, that he did not yet know whether his bank would introduce such fees.

Sato was speaking at a regular news conference of the Japanese Bankers Association, which he heads.

Sato added that the surprise move by the Bank of Japan to introduce negative interest rates on some reserves banks park at the central bank would have an impact on banks' earnings. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)