BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
TOKYO Nov 7 Japanese regional lenders Kagoshima Bank Ltd and Higo Bank Ltd are in merger talks, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
The two banks, based on the southern island of Kyushu, are in talks to set up a holding company as early as next year, NHK said. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.