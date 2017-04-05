TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.

The banks, based in Niigata prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, will set up a holding company in April 2018, they said in a statement.

Japan has roughly 100 so-called regional banks. A shrinking population and the central bank's negative interest-rate policy have created a tough business environment, prompting some to merge or take other steps to shore up their operations. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)