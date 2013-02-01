* Top banks also helped by cheaper yen
* Weak domestic lending remains challenge
* Banks continue to expand overseas loans
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's top banks reported a sharp
rise in profits for the quarter ended December, helped by a
year-end stock market rally and strong growth in overseas loans
while bad-loan costs remained low.
They were also buoyed by the yen's recent fall against the
dollar as they aggressively expanded overseas amid weak growth
prospects at home.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's third-quarter
net profit doubled after Japan's largest bank by assets saw the
value of its massive equity portfolio boosted by a nearly 20
percent gain in the benchmark Nikkei average in the
final three months of 2012, powered by investor expectations for
an aggressive economic policy by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
MUFG, which holds a 22 percent stake in Morgan Stanley
, also sharply increased overseas loans during the
quarter, leveraging its ample cash holdings as European rivals
retreated in the wake of that region's debt crisis.
The bank's profits were also boosted by gains from Japanese
government bond trading amid the country's ultra-low interest
rates.
Japan's big three banks dominated the top positions of
global project finance arrangers in 2012, with MUFG ranked No.1
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) ranked
No.3 and Mizuho Financial Group Inc ranked No.4,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Domestic lending continued to be sluggish, with the three
banks seeing their loan balances in Japan remaining almost flat
or shrink. Loan-deposit ratios also fell, further sapping the
profitability of domestic lending.
"Thanks to external factors including a stock market
upswing, bank earnings were better than expected. But their core
business activities' recovery is not as sharp," said Naoko
Nemoto, managing director at Standard & Poor's Ratings in Tokyo.
She also said the banks need to take advantage of an ongoing
stock market rally to reduce their massive equity portfolios,
which makes them highly vulnerable to market swings.
MUFG posted a net profit of 242 billion yen ($2.7 billion)
for the October-December period, up from 119.7 billion yen a
year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters' calculations from
the bank's nine-month results released on Friday.
MUFG kept its full-year net profit forecast at 670 billion
yen, below an average estimate of 685.6 billion yen in a poll of
17 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
SMFG and Mizuho announced their results earlier this
week. SMFG, whose profit more than
doubled in third quarter, was buoyed after the lender took full
control of its once-listed consumer finance unit, whose profits
are now 100 percent reflected in the bank's earnings.
Mizuho benefited heavily from the stock market upswing as
well. The bank had suffered huge impairment losses on its equity
holdings in preceding quarters.
The banks' bottom lines were also pushed up when they
translated dollar-based earnings to yen. The yen lost
more than 10 percent of its value against the dollar in the
final three months of 2012. MUFG said a favorable currency trend
pushed up its gross profit by about 40 billion yen in the
nine-month period.
Shares of all three biggest banks rose more than 20 percent
in the final three months of 2012, outperforming a 17 percent
gain in the benchmark Nikkei average.