(Repeats Thursday's story with no changes to text)

By Hideyuki Sano and Yoshiko Mori

TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese banks are facing a sharp jump in dollar-funding costs and a blow to their investment returns as the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates puts paid to an era of cheap dollars.

Last week's strong U.S. employment data has increased the likelihood of the Fed raising rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting and that has pushed yen-dollar swap costs sharply higher.

That's not good news for Japanese banks, whose favourite trades in recent years - borrowing dollars to buy U.S. bonds and booking higher returns than they can get at home - had suddenly become much less attractive. The higher dollar-funding costs risks eroding their already-low profit margins.

"I had long thought a 0.25 percentage point rate rise would not be a big deal. But I've come to realise how powerful monetary tightening would be," said a head of derivative trading at a major Japanese brokerage, referring to an expected 25-basis-point rate rise by the Fed next month.

The three-month basis spreads - or premium required to buy the dollar with an agreement to sell back at a later date - have shot up to a seven-year high of 88 basis points. They were about 20 basis points at the start of the year and most of last year.

The cost for one-year swaps, which has been gradually rising most of this year, tripled to about 76 basis points at one point from about 25 basis points at the start of year. It is up about 20 basis points this month alone.

If these increased swap costs persist after the Fed raises rates, it could discourage Japanese investors from buying U.S. bonds, some market players say.

NO CHEAP DOLLARS

Japanese banks have taken advantage of the mountain of dollars the Fed doled out to increase their foreign currency assets to 151 trillion yen as of July this year, up from 66 trillion yen at the end of 2008, Japan's balance of payments data shows.

This trade now looks to be nearing its end with traders reporting that the usual dollar lenders - U.S. banks, hedge funds and some sovereign wealth funds - are all becoming more reluctant to offer dollars due to a variety of reasons, including balance sheet constraints.

"U.S. banks have balance sheet constraints due to leverage regulations. Hedge funds are not performing well this year so their risk tolerance is reduced," said a fixed income executive at U.S. brokerage in Tokyo.

Confounding the problem is uncertainty over just what the impact of a U.S. rate hike will be. In many ways it is an unprecedented situation: Not only is it the first rate increase in almost a decade, it is also the first since the Fed ended its massive quantitative easing programme in late 2014.

"There are many market players who have no experience of U.S. rate hikes. People just don't know what the normal levels should be," said a currency trader at a Japanese bank.

DOLLAR CRUNCH?

Some investors have already been forced to give up investing in U.S. bonds.

"There were people who wanted to buy U.S. bonds because their yields rose after the job data but had to give up because of the rise in the basis spread," said the bank currency trader.

In addition, December is usually the tightest month for dollar funding as it's the end of the financial year for many financial institutions.

While there are some expectations the basis spread may ease after December, it's unlikely to return to previous lows and may even rise further, traders say.

"The market's demand-supply balance is distorted so there's no such thing as fair value in this market. If the spread moves to one direction, they could keep rising without limit," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Nachum Kaplan & Shri Navaratnam)