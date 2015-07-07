BRIEF-Compagnie du Cambodge FY net profit group share drops to 54 million euros
* FY net profit group share EUR 54 million ($58.22 million)versus EUR 232 million year ago
TOKYO, July 7 The Japanese government said on Tuesday it has appointed Nobuchika Mori as commissioner of the Financial Services Agency, the regulator overseeing banks, securities brokerages and other financial institutions.
Mori, 58, joined the Ministry of Finance in 1980 and has been head of the FSA's supervisory bureau. He replaces Kiyoshi Hosomizo as part of a routine personnel reshuffle, with his appointment taking immediate effect.
Mori takes the helm as Japan's smaller banks grapple with depressed demand for loans in rapidly ageing communities outside the major cities. The FSA has been pushing them to come up with a more sustainable business model or seek mergers with rivals. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* FY net profit group share EUR 54 million ($58.22 million)versus EUR 232 million year ago
BRUSSELS, March 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the $130 billion Dow Chemical and DuPont merger and ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Syngenta next week, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.