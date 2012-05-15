(Adds MUFG results, quotes from bank president and analyst)
* Mizuho sees full-year net up 3.1 pct, well ahead of street
view
* MUFG sees FY net down 31.7 pct, after one-off gain lifted
2011/12
* SMFG sees full-year profit down 7.4 pct
* Japan banks benefited from stock mkt rally, bond gains
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's top banks forecast
earnings above analysts' expectations but still see a tough year
ahead, with two of the big three predicting a fall in profits,
as a limp domestic economy restrains demand for loans.
The three "megabanks" - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG), Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) - are not expected to see
the hefty bond trading gains and very low bad loans booked that
have boosted profits in recent years.
And loan demand at home is likely to remain sluggish as
Japan's long battle against deflation continues, putting further
pressure on their overseas drive to fill the gap.
"We want to see whether they can generate solid profits from
loans under the current condition of low interest rates," said
Chikako Horiuchi, a director of financial institutions at Fitch
Ratings.
"I feel the driver will be overseas loans, so we need to see
how banks can increase volume in overseas loans. That will be
the key to determine the profit outlook for banks," she added.
Mizuho, the second largest lender by assets, forecast a net
profit of 500 billion yen ($6.26 billion) for the current
financial year, well ahead of the consensus forecast of 374.2
billion yen but up only 3.1 percent on the year just ended.
The improvement was mainly due to an expectation that its
investment banking arm, Mizuho Securities, will swing to a
profit in the current year after booking a loss last year.
SMFG expected net profit for the year that began April 1 of
480 billion yen, down 7.4 percent on 2011/12 but ahead of the
consensus call of 441.2 billion yen.
MUFG, the biggest lender, forecast net profit of 670 billion
yen, down 31.7 percent on the year just ended - when a hefty
one-time gain from its Morgan Stanley stake saw profits
jump - and roughly in line with an average estimate of 651.5
billion yen.
BOND TRADING GAINS
With limited exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debt,
Japan's banks enjoyed solid earnings in the year just ended.
Results were lifted by chunky government-bond trading gains,
while the banks' massive equity portfolios got a boost in their
fiscal fourth quarter to the end of March, during which the
benchmark Nikkei average rose 19.3 percent.
"It's true that the results were dependent on JGB (trading
gains)," MUFG President Katsunori Nagayasu told a news
conference. He expected the bank's JGB trading gains for the
current financial year to be less than half of last year's 270
billion yen.
Mizuho said net profit was 484.52 billion yen ($6.1 billion)
for the full year ended March, up 17.2 percent from 413.23
billion yen a year earlier.
SMFG posted a net profit of 518.54 billion yen ($6.5
billion) for the April-March period, up 9 percent from 475.9
billion yen a year earlier.
MUFG reported a 68 percent spike in net profit to 981.3
billion yen ($12.3 billion) for the 2011/12 financial year, up
from 583.1 billion yen a year earlier.
The bank booked a 290 billion yen gain from converting
Morgan Stanley preferred shares it acquired in 2008, giving it
around a 22 percent stake in the U.S. investment bank.
ACQUISITIONS OVERSEAS
Taking advantage of European rivals' retreat in Asia and
other markets, the Japanese lenders have enjoyed sharp growth in
overseas lending and are actively looking for acquisitions.
In January, SMFG agreed to buy the aircraft-leasing
business of Royal Bank of Scotland in a deal worth $7.3
billion, in the most aggressive acquisition by a Japanese lender
since European banks began offloading non-core assets.
MUFG, whose UnionBanCal unit said it would buy
California-based Pacific Capital Bancorp for about $1.5
billion, has said it may spend over 1 trillion yen in the next
three years on overseas acquisitions.
But the forecast of record growth in the banks' overseas
loan books is not enough to offset the decline in their home
market, which still accounts for 70-80 percent of their profits.
Domestic lending is likely to remain weak, as businesses and
households are skittish about spending in Japan's fragile
economy.
Outstanding loans of major Japanese banks fell for the 30th
straight month in April, down 1.3 percent from a year earlier,
Bank of Japan data shows.
($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)