UPDATE 3-Oil rises, but U.S. drilling drags on prices
* Sustained rally difficult, analyst says (Adds Saudi exports, updates prices)
TOKYO May 17 Japan's energy security will be at risk if banks cannot process transactions for oil from Iran, the head of Japan's banking industry lobby said on Thursday.
"If banks can't make settlements for Iranian oil, this will affect the nation's energy policy," Yasuhiro Sato, president of Mizuho Financial Group and chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, said at a regular news conference.
His comment comes after Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ froze its transactions with Iranian banks on orders from the New York District Court.
BAGHDAD, Feb 20 The U.S. military is not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil", Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, distancing himself from remarks by President Donald Trump before arriving on an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Monday.
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's steel mills and traders were scrambling to find alternative supplies of coking coal for steel making on Monday after Beijing slapped a surprise ban on coal imports from its isolated northern neighbour.